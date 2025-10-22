Here are the 6 nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year

CONOR MURRAY, Marc O Sé and Andy Farrell are among those nominated for the 2025 Irish Sports Book of the Year.

Martin O’Neill, Andrew Porter and David Gillick’s books have also been recognised.

Meanwhile, ‘Old Parish: Notes on Hurling’ by Ciarán Murphy for The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award.

The winner will be announced at the Irish Book Awards ceremony on 27 November.

Irish Sports Book of the Year nominees:

Cloud Nine: My Life in Rugby – Conor Murray with Tommy Conlon (Reach Sport)

Heart on My Sleeve – Andrew Porter (Eriu)

Ó Sé – Marc O Sé with Adrian Russell (Gill Books)

The Changing Game: The Past, Present and Future of Football – Martin O’Neill, with Joey D’Urso (Headline, Hachette Books Ireland)

The Only Way I Know: The Autobiography – Andy Farrell (Sandycove, Penguin)

The Race – David Gillick with Cathal Dennehy (Gill Books)

View the full shortlist here.