The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here are the 6 nominees for Irish Sports Book of the Year
CONOR MURRAY, Marc O Sé and Andy Farrell are among those nominated for the 2025 Irish Sports Book of the Year.
Martin O’Neill, Andrew Porter and David Gillick’s books have also been recognised.
Meanwhile, ‘Old Parish: Notes on Hurling’ by Ciarán Murphy for The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award.
The winner will be announced at the Irish Book Awards ceremony on 27 November.
Irish Sports Book of the Year nominees:
View the full shortlist here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
accolade andy farrell Conor Murray Marc Ó Sé nominees Sports Book of the Year