Herity guides Kildare to Christy Ring Cup triumph over Down in Croke Park decider

Kildare 3-16
Down 0-22
GOALS PROVED DECISIVE for Kildare as they regained the Christy Ring Cup at the expense of Down in today’s final at Croke Park.
Jack Sheridan, Paul Divilly and Tadhg Forde all found the net in a three-point win for the Lilywhites, who also won the competition in 2014 and ’18.
Under the management of All-Ireland-winning former Kilkenny goalkeeper David Herity, Kildare withstood a strong finish from Down – for whom Conor Woods was sent off in the dying moments – to seal the victory.
The Ulster side scored four unanswered points to leave just one between the teams in stoppage time, but back-to-back scores from Sheridan – who finished up with 1-4 – ensured that Kildare got over the line.
Down, who beat Offaly in a penalty shootout to reach the decider, have now lost consecutive finals, having been beaten by Meath at this stage in 2019.
Nevertheless, both Kildare and Down will be playing second-tier hurling next year as both counties are to be rewarded with promotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup.
Scorers for Kildare: Jack Sheridan 1-4 (3fs, 1 65), Brian Byrne 0-7 (6fs), Paul Divilly 1-1, Tadhg Forde 1-0, James Burke 0-2, David Slattery and Shane Ryan 0-1 each.
Scorers for Down: Oisin McManus 0-9 (6fs), Pearse Og McCrickard 0-4 (1 s/l), Tim Prenter 0-4, Paul Sheehan 0-2 (0-1f), Conor Woods (1f), Donal Hughes and Daithi Sands 0-1 each.
Kildare
Paddy McKenna
Simon Leacy
John Doran
Cian Shanahan
Niall O Muineachain
Rian Boran
Kevin Whelan
Cathal Dowling
Paul Divilly
Brian Byrne
James Burke
Conor Dowling
Tadhg Forde
Jack Sheridan
David Slattery
Subs
Sean Christansen for Shanahan (43)
Shane Ryan for Conor Dowling (52)
Kevin Aherne for Forde (54)
Cathal McCabe for Slattery (69)
Down
Stephen Keith
Michael Hughes
Caolan Taggart
Tom Murray
Barry Trainor
Conor Woods
Liam Savage
Matt Conlon
John McManus
Donal Hughes
Pearse Og McCrickard
Tim Prenter
Oisin McManus
Eoghan Sands
Daithi Sands
Subs
Gerard Hughes for Trainor (27)
Phelim Savage for M Hughes (HT)
Chris Egan for D Hughes (54)
Paul Sheehan for McManus (54)
Ryan McCusker for McCrickard (67)
Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)
