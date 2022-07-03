Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Advertisement

'People think because they're creative footballers they can’t play together - I don't believe that'

Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has no hesitation about playing Patrick McEleney and Will Patching alongside one another in midfield.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,169 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5732572
Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured at the game on Friday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured at the game on Friday.
Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins pictured at the game on Friday.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

DERRY CITY boss Ruaidhrí Higgins hailed his side’s character as some of the manager’s selection decisions were vindicated amid a thrilling 3-2 win at Bohemians on Friday night.

The Candystripes looked well in control for a sustained period in the second half with the score at 3-1, before a stunning Dawson Devoy long-range strike late on set up a tense climax.

“All that was going through my head was Georgie Kelly’s goal in the 95th minute last season [for Bohemians against Derry],” Higgins said of the frantic finish.

“But we stood up, the players embraced the challenge, the number of crosses we defended and they deserve a pat on the back tonight, particularly when you take into consideration who we don’t have available here.”

It continued an upturn in fortune for Derry. They had previously earned a 1-0 victory away to UCD to end a seven-game winless run.

“I think people can read a lot into results,” Higgins told reporters. “But when you actually sit back from a football perspective and analyse those games, there were a lot of them we deserved a lot more from, we just didn’t take our chances.

“We’ve scored three goals here tonight but in other games — Drogheda at home, St Pat’s at home where we drew, those two games are just jumping out at me — the game should have been over very early on and we created a lot more chances in those games than we’ve done here.”

Against a Bohs team who now trail the Candystripes by 14 points in the table, Higgins opted for an attacking lineup.

Patrick McEleney and Will Patching anchored the midfield in front of a three-man defence and wing-backs, while Joe Thomson was picked in the more advanced role behind strikers Matty Smith and James Akintunde.

Former Celtic youngster Thomson caught the eye with a deft lob to put his side in front, while McEleney and Patching coped well with their respective duties.

“Rennie [Alan Reynolds, the assistant boss] thought I was mad playing the two of them together,” he said. “But Patrick’s getting there [after coming back from injury]. The games will be great for him. Will’s outstanding. People think because they’re creative footballers they can’t play together — I don’t believe that. Both of them know how to scrap and pick up second balls, so there’s no doubt they can play together.”

Another player to impress was Caoimhin Porter. With Eoin Toal, Cameron Dummigan and Ronan Boyce all out injured, the relatively inexperienced 20-year-old who only made his senior debut last year was selected at right wing-back.

Before going off injured, Porter had a big influence, playing the ball up to Thomson for the opener and putting in a superb cross for Matty Smith’s second, just after Bohs had equalised through Ali Coote.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to wait to see what it is,” Higgins said of the knock that forced the youngster off. “But his cross for the second goal, what a time to get it, straight after them equalising. It’s an outstanding cross and you’ve seen against Drogheda in the first half, he’s put in four or five brilliant crosses and that’s what he’s capable of. There’s loads of room for improvement, in different aspects, but in terms of getting forward and putting crosses in the box, he’s excellent.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Perhaps with one eye on Thursday’s Europa Conference League first leg at home to Riga of Latvia, Brandon Kavanagh and Jamie McGonigle — two frequent starters — were on the bench on Friday.

“We just wanted to freshen it up and James Akintunde has a brilliant record against Bohemians. Joe Thomson’s running power from midfield, he got the first goal from that run. Brandon and Joe are completely different types of players but we just felt that this was the right one to leave Brandon out and Brandon has been brilliant, a breath of fresh air around the place and has a great future in the game. But we felt for tonight, that it was the right thing for this particular game.

“We treat every game in isolation. We know what way we’re going to go against Riga but I won’t be telling you.”

And Higgins is expecting a difficult test as his men aim to progress to the second qualifying round.

“They’re a good side and very well backed financially. They don’t get massive crowds but they’ve good resources and a lot of good players. If you look at the pedigree of some of their players and the profile and where they’ve been, they have a lot of real talent and we’ll have to be at our very best to get through the tie.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie