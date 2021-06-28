Highly rated 18-year-old winger becomes Leeds' first summer signing

TEEANAGE WINGER Amari Miller has become Leeds’ first summer signing, the Premier League club have announced.

The 18-year-old has joined the Elland Road club from Sky Bet Championship Birmingham on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

A statement from Leeds read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce the signing of winger Amari Miller from Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City.

“The 18-year-old joins the club for an undisclosed fee and has signed a four-year-deal, running until the summer of 2025.

“Miller becomes Leeds’ first signing of the summer transfer window and will initially link up with Mark Jackson’s U23 side, who will feature in Premier League 2 Division 1 in the upcoming campaign, after winning promotion last season.”

Miller made his senior debut for the Blues as a late substitute in a 2-0 Championship victory over Stoke in April and after two further appearances from the bench, started the final two games of the league campaign.