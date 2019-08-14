This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Highly-rated Real Madrid target hints at Ajax stay

Donny van de Beek could end up staying with the Dutch champions for the time being.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,103 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4766375
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.
Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

AJAX STAR DONNY van de Beek says he could stay at the club despite interest from “fantastic” Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old has already confirmed Madrid have contacted Ajax over a possible transfer as a successful move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba looks increasingly unlikely.

Van de Beek, who excelled in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, says there is nothing certain about his future but is not ruling out staying in Amsterdam.

“They’re a fantastic club, but Ajax are too,” he said to Ziggo Sport when asked about Madrid.

I’ve nothing to complain about in that regard. There’s a very good chance I’ll continue playing here, but nothing is certain yet.”

When pressed on whether it would be better for the club to have clarity on his future, he said: “I hope so, too, because I’m a bit fed up with all the questions about it.”

Van de Beek was involved on Tuesday as Ajax claimed a 3-2 win over PAOK to secure a 5-4 aggregate triumph in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

Speaking ahead of that match, director of football Marc Overmars voiced his confidence that Van de Beek could decide to spend a little longer with the Eredivisie champions.

I don’t think it will take long for things to be clear,” Overmars told Ziggo Sport.

When asked if he thought Van de Beek would stay, he replied: “I’ll go for yes.”

Overmars did, however, confirm there is “absolutely” interest in the player.

“I said a few weeks ago that, by a certain date, I want clarity. That date is set,” he added.

The42 Team

