Four-goal Tralee CBS book Hogan Cup final spot as Mullingar side produce extra-time heroics

All-Ireland Hogan Cup (Senior A Football) semi-final results

St Gerald’s (Castlebar) 1-15 Tralee CBS 4-11

Abbey CBS (Newry) 3-12 Coláiste Mhuire (Mullingar) 1-23

TRALEE CBS PRODUCED a second-half surge to book their place in the Hogan Cup final where they will face Mullingar’s Coláiste Mhuire who progressed after an extra-time battle in the other semi-final.

The Kerry side held a 1-5 to 1-4 lead at half-time of their semi-final against Castlebar’s St Gerald’s, with Paul Hurst converting a penalty for the Castlebar side while Ronan Carroll lifted a green flag for Tralee CBS.

The Tralee outfit were trailing by four points after 40 minutes but Gearóid White — who finished with 1-4 — and Nick Lacey provided crucial goals to help steer Marc Ó Sé’s side to victory.

Carroll hit the net for a second time in the 64th minute as Tralee CBS stamped their ticket to the decider.

Meeting them in that Croke Park final on St Patrick’s Day will be Mullingar’s Coláiste Mhuire who edged out Newry’s Abbey CBS after an extra-time thriller.

The sides were deadlocked at 2-10 to 0-16 after normal time with the Abbey CBS goals coming from a Charlie McGrath penalty and another from Diarmaid O’Rourke.

LATEST

All-Ireland Hogan Cup 🏆 semi-final



🟥⬛️🟨 @Abbey_CBS 3-11

🟩⬛️ Colaiste Mhuire, Mullingar 0-18



Another penalty for the Abbey, scored by Charlie McGrath



7 minutes played in extra time pic.twitter.com/HmqpTa7PhZ — Ulster Schools GAA (@ulsterschools) February 28, 2026

McGrath slotted a second penalty during extra-time as the Newry side took a 3-12 to 0-18 lead into the break.

But it was Mullingar’s Coláiste Mhuire who prevailed as substitute Pádraig Monaghan scored a crucial goal in extra-time to help secure a five-point victory.