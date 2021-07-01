Stuart Hogg captains Lions as Finn Russell gets shot at out-half

STUART HOGG WILL captain the Lions from fullback in Saturday’s clash with the Golden Lions in Johannesburg [KO 5pm Irish time, Sky Sports], the tourists’ first game in South Africa.

The Exeter man is one of five Scots in the starting XV as Finn Russell gets a shot to impress at out-half, with England’s Owen Farrell at inside centre.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made 14 changes to the team that beat Japan last weekend, with only wing Josh Adams retained as he makes up the back three with Hogg and 20-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit.

Chris Harris is paired with Farrell in midfield, while Scottish pair Ali Price and Russell are in the halfbacks.

Wyn Jones, Jamie George, and Kyle Sinckler start in the front row after coming off the bench last weekend, while Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill make up an English second row pairing.

Courtney Lawes is at blindside flanker in a back row that also includes Hamish Watson and Taulupe Faletau.

Ireland’s Iain Henderson and Bundee Aki are included on the bench.

Lions (v Golden Lions):

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter, Scotland) (captain)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester, Wales)

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester, Scotland)

12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff, Wales)

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92, Scotland)

9. Ali Price (Glasgow, Scotland)

1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

2. Jamie George (Saracens, England)

3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol, England)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter, England)

6.Courtney Lawes (Northampton, England)

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh, Scotland)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath, Wales)

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter, England)

17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England

18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow, Scotland)

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster, Ireland)

20. Sam Simmonds (Exeter, England)

21.Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

22. Bundee Aki (Connacht, Ireland)

23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England).