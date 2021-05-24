BE PART OF THE TEAM

FAI exploring potential Irish eligibility of Colombian-born teenage prospect Hollman McCormick

The 15-year-old striker last week became the fifth-youngest player to appear in South America’s version of the Champions League.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Monday 24 May 2021, 1:49 PM
31 minutes ago 1,638 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5446477
Hollmann McCormick in action for Santa Fe.
Hollmann McCormick in action for Santa Fe.
Hollmann McCormick in action for Santa Fe.

THE FAI ARE exploring the potential Irish eligibility of 15-year-old Colombian prospect Hollman Camillo McCormick. 

McCormick, a Bogota-born forward comfortable at dropping deep to collect possession, last week became the fifth-youngest player ever to appear in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s version of the Champions League.

The FAI consistently look into the potential eligibility of foreign-born players, and are aware of McCormick.

They are currently investigating whether he is eligible to play for Ireland, though The42 understands no contact has been made with the player, his family or his representatives. 

A recent segment on Colombian television nicknamed McCormick “El Irlandes”, on account of his grandfather’s Irish heritage. He was called into the Colombian U17 squad ahead of the U17 South American championship, but the competition has since been postponed. 

McCormick plays with Colombian side Santa Fe, and played the final eight minutes of last week’s Copa Libertadores tie with River Plate, a game chiefly remembered for a large Covid outbreak forcing the Argentine side to start midfielder Enzo Perez in goal. River nonetheless won 2-1. 

McCormick has also made two substitute appearances for Santa Fe in the domestic cup competition, in which he made his first-team debut at the age of 14. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

