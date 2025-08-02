Home hero Ferrand-Prevot in epic climb to Tour de France lead

FRENCH RIDER Pauline Ferrand-Prevot climbed to a magnificent solo triumph at the women’s Tour de France on Saturday to take over the lead of the race with one stage remaining.

Olympic mountain bike champion Ferrand-Prevot of Visma, who joined the road race scene last year, attacked from 10km out with huge crowds of home supporters on the mountainside cheering her along.

Visma rider Prevot-Ferrand now leads the overall standings by a comfortable two minutes and 37 seconds from Australia’s Sarah Gigante, albeit with a last daunting mountain stage on Sunday to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Lara Gillespie was 64th, Mia Griffin came 113th and Fiona Mangan finished 125th.

In the general rankings, Gillespie is 94th, Griffin is 100th and Mangan sits in 114th place.

“I just tried to go as fast as possible. If I came back to road cycling it was in an effort to win this race so I made the right choice,” said the 33-year-old.

“I wanted to have as big a gap as possible, it’s not over yet but I’m very happy with what we did today.”

Gigante of AG was second atop la Madeleine at 1min 45sec, while LTK’s Niamh Fisher-Black was third at 2min 15sec.

“I was dreaming of winning this race,” said Gigante. “But Pauline was magnificent.”

Overnight leader Kim Le Court-Pienaar sacrificed her ride to support Gigante, who cried when mentioning this after the race.

No Frenchman has won the 21-day men’s Tour de France since 1985 when Bernard Hinault won his fifth; now Ferrand-Prevot can become the first French rider to win the modern women’s Tour de France in its fourth edition.

– © AFP 2025