Donn McClean: When Honeysuckle took flight, it sent shivers down the spine

IT WAS THE roar that got you, the one that started in the belly of the stands when Honeysuckle joined the leading line as they jumped the second last flight, among horses, threading the needle, and Rachael Blackmore crouched lower in the saddle. We had been here before. The only difference was that, this time, you couldn’t hear yourself think.

It’s Honeysuckle’s trademark, that acceleration, the irresistible surge, and in the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham on the first day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, it took her a length and a half clear of her rivals as they raced around the home turn. By then, the cheer from stands was constant, it had depth and width as well as momentum, and it was infectious.

You thought that it had reached a zenith as the Champion Hurdle field raced to the final flight, but not quite. Because when Honeysuckle took the final flight of hurdles in her stride and landed running, the cheer went higher and louder still, sent a shiver from the bottom of your spine to the base of your neck, and carried this outstanding mare and her remarkable rider up to the winning line and beyond.

It was a second Champion Hurdle for Henry de Bromhead’s mare, but this one was different. When she won the race last year, there was just a smattering of people present to witness it. That’s what behind closed doors was. She returned to an empty winner’s enclosure, an enthusiastic reception that echoed.

There was enthusiasm in the reception today all right, but there was no echo. It was heartfelt and full and warm, as if the crowd wanted to double the accolade to make up for last year. Sorry that we couldn’t be here.

It took Honeysuckle and her rider an age to make their way back up past the stands, scarves and flags and cheers, and back around into the winner’s enclosure, but nobody cared. It was one of those I-was-there moments, and the crowds savoured it.

That’s a second Champion Hurdle now for Kenny Alexander’s mare to add to her first, and her Mares’ Hurdle, and her three Irish Champion Hurdles, and her three Hatton’s Grace Hurdles, and the rest. Honeysuckle has run 15 times now – 16 times if you include her point-to-point – and she has never been beaten. We still don’t truly how deeply her talent runs.

In Henry de Bromhead, she has a trainer who has conditioned her training and managed her career perfectly, and in Rachael Blackmore she has the perfect partner, a top class rider who understands her completely, who has ridden her to all her 15 wins over hurdles, horse and rider in constant harmony. Together they are box office.

“It was incredible,” said the rider. “Walking back down that chute, I’ve never felt anything like that. There wasn’t a moment’s silence, the people here, it’s an amazing crowd, an amazing atmosphere. Jockeys dream about getting on good horses, but she takes it to a whole new level. She’s once in a lifetime. I’m so happy that Kenny Alexander is here too. He’s a brilliant owner.”

The owner led his mare and her rider back into the winner’s enclosure.

“Part of me was thinking before the race that I should be more nervous. But I have such confidence in her. It would be weird if I didn’t, she’s never let me down. And Henry is brilliant, he gets her to the races every day in top form.”

The day started with a scintillating performance by the Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill, who came 22 lengths clear of his rivals under Nico de Boinville in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and set a new course record time. This was just his third run over hurdles, and already, quite remarkably, he is challenging Honeysuckle for favouritism for next year’s Champion Hurdle.

Edwardstone was an impressive winner of the Arkle, and Corach Rambler won the Ultima Handicap Chase so that, by the time Marie’s Rock won the Mare’s Hurdle, the fifth race on the day, thereby bringing up a double for trainer Nicky Henderson and rider Nico de Boinville, Honeysuckle was still the only Irish-trained winner.

That changed. Mark Walsh drove the Padraig Roche-trained Brazil home to just get the better of the gallant Gaelic Warrior in the penultimate race, the Boodles Fred Winter Hurdle, and the Willie Mullins-trained Stattler ran out an impressive winner of the finale, the National Hunt Chase, under Patrick Mullins, to take the Irish tally for the day to three.

But really, the day belonged to Honeysuckle. Another day that belonged to Honeysuckle.