BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 25 April 2021
Advertisement

Conor Hourihane helps Swansea City secure play-off berth in bid for Premier League return

The Ireland midfielder set up his side’s second goal.

By Press Association Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 2:34 PM
42 minutes ago 682 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5419844
Swansea City players celebrate after Andre Ayew scored their second goal against Reading.
Image: PA
Swansea City players celebrate after Andre Ayew scored their second goal against Reading.
Swansea City players celebrate after Andre Ayew scored their second goal against Reading.
Image: PA

SWANSEA CITY SECURED a Championship play-off place with a hard-earned 2-2 draw at Reading, whose own top-six aspirations were ended by the result.

Barnsley and Bournemouth join the Swans in the end-of-season shoot-out alongside already-qualified Brentford.

Swansea dominated much of the first half but fell behind against the run of play when Yakou Meite nodded home in the 31st minute.

Opportunist second-half efforts from Jamal Lowe and top scorer Andre Ayew – whose goal was set up by Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane – gave Swansea the lead, with Tomas Esteves’ late equaliser for Reading proving irrelevant.

Swansea had been in indifferent form going into the game, winning only two of their previous eight matches and losing five. Reading were on a poor recent run of just one victory in eight games and had slipped to seventh place.

The Swans began the stronger in the sunny yet chilly conditions and could have gone ahead in the opening minute. Lowe swung over a cross from the left flank to the far post where centre-back Ben Cabango rose powerfully but was unable to keep his header on target.

Wayne Routledge had a well-struck effort deflected away by home captain Liam Moore and Lowe volleyed wildly over from the edge of the area.

Reading gradually improved and served warning of intent when 22-goal top scorer Lucas Joao sent a low 20-yard effort narrowly wide.

Just past the half-hour mark, Reading went in front. John Swift curled in a teasing cross from the left and Meite ghosted in ahead of Jake Bidwell to guide in a firm header for his 11th goal of the season.

Reading could have increased their lead shortly before the break but Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saved well from Joao after the Portuguese striker had seized on an error by Hourihane.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Swansea started brightly in the second half, with Lowe finding plenty of space on the left wing. From a Lowe cross, Liam Cullen should have done better with a header that lacked direction and failed to trouble home keeper Rafael.

But the visitors drew level in the 67th minute after excellent work by substitute Ayew, who had been on the pitch only three minutes. Ayew cleverly nutmegged Moore, which allowed Jay Fulton to run through and force a fine stop from Rafael – only for Lowe to tuck in the rebound.

Swansea went in front with seven minutes remaining. Hourihane did all the hard work as he cut in from the left and played a perfect square pass to allow Ayew to slot in his 16th goal of the campaign.

Lowe also struck a post near the end, shortly before Esteves drilled in a fine stoppage-time equaliser from distance, but Swansea held on for their play-off place.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie