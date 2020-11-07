Lowry and Harrington still in the hunt in Houston after solid second rounds

SHANE LOWRY IS tied for 14th through two rounds of the Houston Open at Memorial Park after a one-under-par second-round 69 moved him to two under overall, five shots off leader Sam Burns.

Padraig Harrington, who finished his round just before play was suspended due to the fading daylight, is a shot further back from his compatriot but on Friday produced a 68 to move to one under and enter the weekend in the hunt.

In what is ostensibly a warm-up tournament ahead of the Masters next week, Graeme McDowell is tied for 46th after a second-round 73 saw him finish the day two over par.

American Burns’ five-under round of 65 moves him two strokes clear atop the leaderboard, with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Australia’s Jason Day both shooting two-under rounds of 68 to move to five under for the tournament.

Early pace-setter Brandt Snedeker is four under after a one-over-par second-round 71.

A total of 2,000 spectators are being allowed into Memorial Park each day with face masks and social-distancing precautions in place.