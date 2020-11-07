BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Lowry and Harrington still in the hunt in Houston after solid second rounds

Lowry is five shots off the lead, with Harrington a shot further back, after American Sam Burns produced a second-round 65 to gain the ascendancy.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 12:37 AM
18 minutes ago 107 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5258545
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Padraig Harrington (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHANE LOWRY IS tied for 14th through two rounds of the Houston Open at Memorial Park after a one-under-par second-round 69 moved him to two under overall, five shots off leader Sam Burns.

Padraig Harrington, who finished his round just before play was suspended due to the fading daylight, is a shot further back from his compatriot but on Friday produced a 68 to move to one under and enter the weekend in the hunt.

In what is ostensibly a warm-up tournament ahead of the Masters next week, Graeme McDowell is tied for 46th after a second-round 73 saw him finish the day two over par.

American Burns’ five-under round of 65 moves him two strokes clear atop the leaderboard, with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Australia’s Jason Day both shooting two-under rounds of 68 to move to five under for the tournament.

Early pace-setter Brandt Snedeker is four under after a one-over-par second-round 71.

A total of 2,000 spectators are being allowed into Memorial Park each day with face masks and social-distancing precautions in place.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie