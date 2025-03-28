Scottie Scheffler shoots superb 62 to lead at Houston Open

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HAS stormed into the lead at the Houston Open after a superb second round.

The world number one carded an eight-under 62, and leads by two shots as things stand in Texas.

Two weeks out from the defence of his Masters title, Scheffler is showing fine form.

After an opening 67 yesterday, the American shot eight birdies in another bogey-free round. Starting on the back nine, he picked up shots on the 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, second, fifth, seventh and eighth.

Scheffler sits 11-under for the tournament, with Canada’s Taylor Pendrith and Jackson Suber of USA two shots adrift but still in action at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Seamus Power (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ireland’s Seamus Power has just finished his second round, and is nine shots off Scheffler’s lead, while Rory McIlroy teed off in the last few minutes.

Power carded another round of 69 on Friday, which leaves him two-under overall.

The Waterford man shot birdies on the sixth, eighth and 16th, while bogeys arrived on the fifth and 12th.

Pádraig Harrington will miss the projected cut of one-under; the Dubliner five-over overall after a round of 71 followed his opening 74.

Harrington started on the back nine today, dropping shots on the 10th, 18th and first, while he had birdies on the 15th and third.

More to follow.