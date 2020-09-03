This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 3 September, 2020
James Harden and Russell Westbrook help Houston seal series against Oklahoma

There was late drama in Orlando for a second successive night.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 9:44 AM
54 minutes ago 517 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5194272
Marching on: Russell Westbrook.
JAMES HARDEN AND Russell Westbrook came back to haunt their old side the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Houston Rockets sneaked into the NBA Western Conference semi-finals.

Tied at 3-3 in the best-of-seven series, the sides matched up in a decider last night with a match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers at stake.

Westbrook scored 20 points and Harden 17, with the latter blocking a Luguentz Dort three-point attempt with 4.8 seconds left to keep the Rockets in front.

Robert Covington made a free throw with 1.4 seconds left to put his side up 104-102, Danilo Gallinari missed a free throw attempt and a PJ Tucker steal secured the game and series.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have stolen a march on the Milwaukee Bucks with a 116-114 win putting the Florida side up 2-0 in their series.

The Bucks came into the play-offs with the best regular season record and Khris Middleton drew the game level with 4.3 seconds left by hitting three free throws.

But a shooting foul from Giannis Antetokounmpo as time expired saw Jimmy Butler head to the line and sink two throws for the win.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

