How well do you remember the Premier League year?

Man City finished top of the table in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign. How many points did they finish on? 98 99

100 101

Which of these Liverpool players didn't make the PFA Team of the Season? Andy Robertson Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mane Mo Salah

Who finished top of last season's assists chart? Ryan Fraser Eden Hazard

Trent Alexander-Arnold Christian Eriksen

Which of these players has not won Premier League Player of the Month in 2019? Jamie Vardy Sadio Mane

Teemu Pukki Roberto Firmino

Out of these four Irish players, who scored the most in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign? Matt Doherty Shane Long

Jeff Hendrick Ciaran Clark

Which of these clubs had the highest number in terms of cumulative attendances in the 2018-19 season? Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham Man City

How many Premier League games did Huddersfield win in 2019? 0 1

2 3

Leicester equalled the record for biggest-ever Premier League win by beating Southampton 9-0. How many years had the original record been in place? 17 years 22 years

24 years 26 years

Who was the first Premier League manager to depart his club in 2019? Mark Hughes Claude Puel

David Wagner Claudio Ranieri