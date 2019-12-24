This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 24 December, 2019
How well do you remember the Premier League year?

We look back on the last 12 months of action and test your knowledge of it.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 10:00 PM
26 minutes ago 1,016 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4937509

Man City finished top of the table in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign. How many points did they finish on?
98
99

100
101
Which of these Liverpool players didn't make the PFA Team of the Season?
Andy Robertson
Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mane
Mo Salah
Who finished top of last season's assists chart?
Ryan Fraser
Eden Hazard

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Christian Eriksen
Which of these players has not won Premier League Player of the Month in 2019?
Jamie Vardy
Sadio Mane

Teemu Pukki
Roberto Firmino
Out of these four Irish players, who scored the most in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign?
Matt Doherty
Shane Long

Jeff Hendrick
Ciaran Clark
Which of these clubs had the highest number in terms of cumulative attendances in the 2018-19 season?
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham
Man City
How many Premier League games did Huddersfield win in 2019?
0
1

2
3
Leicester equalled the record for biggest-ever Premier League win by beating Southampton 9-0. How many years had the original record been in place?
17 years
22 years

24 years
26 years
Who was the first Premier League manager to depart his club in 2019?
Mark Hughes
Claude Puel

David Wagner
Claudio Ranieri
There was a Premier League goals record broken for a 38-game season in the 2018-19 campaign. How many goals were scored?
1,063
1,072

1,084
1,096
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

