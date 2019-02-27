This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 27 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joyce looking forward to seeing what Munster legend Doug Howlett brings to Cork camp

The former All Black has joined the Rebels as ‘high performance lead’.

By Daragh Small Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 6:30 AM
53 minutes ago 1,114 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4513837
Doug Howlett on the sideline at the weekend.
Image: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO
Doug Howlett on the sideline at the weekend.
Doug Howlett on the sideline at the weekend.
Image: Lorraine OÕSullivan/INPHO

CORK HURLING DEFENDER Christopher Joyce says he is relishing working with one of his idols Doug Howlett.

The former All Blacks and Munster star has joined the Cork backroom team as ‘high performance lead’.

Joyce said he is thrilled to have a chance to learn from a former Heineken Cup winner and believes Howlett can bring something new to the Rebels.

“I definitely looked up to him. He is the all-time try scorer for the All Blacks, that is pretty impressive,” said the 27-year old.

“I do look forward to working with him and seeing what he brings. I have no doubt he is a top-class professional and we will see what he can bring to us.

“We have done very little work with him yet, he has only kind of introduced himself. Of course, we look forward to doing work with him. But we haven’t done a whole pile yet.

“It’s this week that we will see what he brings to the team.”

Cork produced a brilliant defensive display in their shock 2-21 to 1-21 victory over reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday.

But the Na Piarsaigh clubman expects an improved performance with the returning UCC Fitzgibbon Cup winners available to face Tipperary this weekend.

“It’s all about building performances. We have a lot of lads coming back for Tipp now on a high after winning a Fitzgibbon Cup. They will all be back training next week so there will be huge numbers in training,” said Joyce.

“We have got a nice win against Limerick, the Fitzgibbon lads too, so there will be a good buzz in the camp and we will look forward to another good performance against Tipp next week.

Tom Morrissey and Christopher Joyce Limerick's Tom Morrissey is challenged by Christopher Joyce at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“We haven’t had a lot of numbers at training during the Fitzgibbon Cup. There has probably been 10 or 12 players there and we have had a lot of injuries.

“The last two or three weeks we have got fellas back to fitness. That has seen the performance go up because training has got a lot better.

“It’s great for a lot of Cork lads with UCC, they have the experience of getting over a tough semi-final and winning an All-Ireland final.

“They have that winning feeling as well so they will bring that to training.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg will not play at Women's World Cup, says Norway coach
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie