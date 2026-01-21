Hugo Keenan hoping to return from injury in 'next couple of weeks'

HUGO KEENAN MAY yet be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France in two weeks’ time as he continues to step up his recovery from a long-term hip injury.

Fullback Keenan underwent surgery following last summer’s Lions tour, where he scored the series-clinching try for Andy Farrell’s side in the second Test against Australia, and is yet to feature for province or country this season.

The 29-year-old is not expected to feature for Leinster away to Connacht in the URC this Saturday, but he could be available for Ireland the following week as they begin their championship with a Thursday-night trip to Paris.

“I’m doing well,” said Keenan, who was speaking on Wednesday in his role as a brand ambassador for Inishella.

“I obviously haven’t played yet, but I’m getting there. I feel I’ve turned the corner in the last couple of weeks. I’ve been back out training fully with Leinster the last week or two, so starting to come good.

“When exactly I’ll be out there is not 100% certain”, Keenan added, “but it’s in the short term anyway. In the next couple of weeks, I’m hoping to be there. So yeah, it’s been a long old process, a little bit slower than I’d hoped.

“I was always aiming for sort of January and I hopefully won’t miss that target, but I always wanted to get back for the big interpros, the Champions Cup games. So that’s been a little bit frustrating.

“But it’s important that you don’t rush these things, that you’ve spent four or five months out and you don’t ruin the good work that you’ve been putting in and the good base that you’ve gotten. So it’s the last hurdle to get over really now.”

Keenan was on Wednesday afternoon included in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad ahead of their curtain-raiser with France in 15 days’ time.