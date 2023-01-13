Quiet leader Keenan continues to find his voice at Leinster

WE’VE BEEN HERE before. Leinster coasting through Europe – two bonus point wins from two – and heading into the final block of pool games as many people’s favorites to go on and win the competition.

Nothing new there. Of course, Leinster’s early-season form doesn’t always translate to European success. It’s pushing five years since they won the last of their four Champions Cup titles. In their eyes, that’s a drought.

During that period, one of the problems Leinster have faced is that for much of the season, they are all too rarely tested. Look at their opening two pool wins this season – blitzing a disappointing Racing side 42-10 in France before thrashing a shadow Gloucester team 57-0 at the RDS. In those circumstances, how much can Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster really learn about their players? How can they get properly battle-hardened for the tougher tests which surely lie in wait?

That’s why the province could do with a proper test when they take on Gloucester at Kingsholm tomorrow, with the English side thankfully planning on fielding a much stronger selection than the one they sent to Dublin before Christmas.

That bonus-point win came so easy for Leinster that they’ve barely touched on it this week. Instead, they’ve focused on what to expect when they visit one of the more colourful venues in English rugby.

There’s a reason Cullen and Lancaster made the effort to take in last weekend’s Premiership clash with Saraces the day before Leinster’s URC game at Ospreys. A packed Kingsholm is loud and lively. For any player who hasn’t experienced it before, it can be quite the sight.

“Stu has touched on it a small bit with us about how proud the club is, the history they have, they have always been one of the top sides,” explains Leinster fullback Hugo Keenan.

I’ve never been there myself but the coaches were there at the weekend and even watching the Saracens game you could feel the crowd and how they get in behind them and how passionate they are and it is a real rugby stronghold.

“I know three of my best friends are going over. They’ve got tickets for The Shed and they’re telling me they are so looking forward to it. Hopefully there’ll be a good colourful Leinster contingent traveling as well because our fans always turn out numbers and always have the blue. It’ll be good.”

With 10 points from a possible 10 to their name, Leinster are primed to book a home quarter-final and can afford to look forward to the challenge awaiting them this weekend.

It will also be a notable occasion for Keenan, with the 26-year-old set to win his 50th cap for the province. That he’s already hit 25 caps for Ireland illustrates just how quickly he has become an important player at Test level – Jimmy O’Brien (also 26), who debuted for Ireland last November, is already on 63 Leinster caps, Ciaran Frawley on 60.

“It has been fairly full on the last few seasons but you want to be playing in all the games you can. I suppose I missed the first eight games of the season this year and it was the first time I’ve been sitting on the sidelines for that extended period since about 2019.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Keenan has played the full 80 minutes in five of Leinster's last six games. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster are certainly happy to have him back available. Keenan has started five of the province’s last six games and played the full 80 on each occasion.

With leaders like Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw unavailable this weekend, Keenan offers a secure, reliable presence in a key position.

Remarkably consistent in his performances, being a more vocal presence around the squad is something the fullback has been keen to add to his game.

“I’m trying to improve, I suppose naturally, it probably wouldn’t have come to me,” Keenan says.

I was probably very reserved when I’ve come in here but Stu is very good at encouraging you to speak up, encouraging you to have a point of view.

“I think I’ve grown in confidence and my knowledge of the game has grown as well over the course of the year so I’d like to think I’m stepping up more and helping out because the coaches are trying to empower us and trying to give us a bit of ownership, so there’s a bit of responsibility on us, especially now that I’m getting more experienced to do it.”

Andrew Goodman, who arrived as attack coach over the summer, has also encouraged Keenan to add new strings to his bow.

“He’s got different ideas and he sees the game in different ways. At the start, he was very much trying, I suppose, to find our ways of thinking and didn’t want to throw anything on us or force us to do it his way. He sort of combined the best of both worlds in that regard.”

It’s a constant theme that creeps up talking to members of the Leinster squad: there’s always something you can add to your game, always an area to target.

“I don’t think you’re ever really comfortable,” Keenan adds.

“The way we play, we try and play keep the ball in play and stuff. And I think once you’re comfortable playing with Leinster, that’s probably when you’re going to start going downhill.”

