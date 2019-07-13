'We went to Derry in 2010 with 13 players and I was nearly one of them'

THE PEOPLE OF Cork City have a special bond with their football club.

The Turner’s Cross-based Rebel Army is owned and run by 600 proud fans, one of whom is Cloghroe man Mick Ring.

Ring’s father was a founding member of Cork City FC in 1984, and he has been following the team since its inception, taking on the role of chairman himself for a couple of years.

Currently, he serves as the senior team’s kit manager, and can rattle off the kit sizes and precise preferences of every player.

He keeps tabs on who likes short-sleeved jerseys; which players like a second shirt to change into at half-time; and even which players like the feet cut out of their socks so they can wear their own.

An integral part of the background in Cork City, Mick shared his match-day routine with us during Bohemians’ visit to Turner’s Cross last week.

