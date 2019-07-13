This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We went to Derry in 2010 with 13 players and I was nearly one of them'

Co-owner, former chairman and now kit manager, Mick Ring has been devoted to Cork City FC since his days in a buggy.

Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 10:00 AM
26 minutes ago
Source: The42.ie/YouTube

THE PEOPLE OF Cork City have a special bond with their football club.

The Turner’s Cross-based Rebel Army is owned and run by 600 proud fans, one of whom is Cloghroe man Mick Ring. 

Ring’s father was a founding member of Cork City FC in 1984, and he has been following the team since its inception, taking on the role of chairman himself for a couple of years.

Currently, he serves as the senior team’s kit manager, and can rattle off the kit sizes and precise preferences of every player.

He keeps tabs on who likes short-sleeved jerseys; which players like a second shirt to change into at half-time; and even which players like the feet cut out of their socks so they can wear their own. 

An integral part of the background in Cork City, Mick shared his match-day routine with us during Bohemians’ visit to Turner’s Cross last week. 

