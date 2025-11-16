LIVE: Hungary v Ireland, World Cup qualifier

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s a big day for Irish football.

A win will guarantee Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side a place in the playoffs at a minimum.

Hungary, meanwhile, need just a draw to achieve that feat.

It’s also worth remembering that the Portugal game is not insignificant.

They will be strong favourites at home against Armenia, given they won the reverse fixture 5-0 and the Armenians are guaranteed to finish bottom of the group regardless of that outcome.

But in the unlikely event of Portugal losing, Hungary could take the automatic qualifying spot by beating Ireland.

The Boys in Green can also technically still qualify, but that scenario is even more unlikely, as it would require both a Portugal loss and a significant swing in goal difference.

Both games kick off at 2pm Irish time.