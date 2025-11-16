More Stories
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE: Hungary v Ireland, World Cup qualifier

Hungary face Ireland as both teams bid to secure a place in the play-offs.
1.01pm, 16 Nov 2025
22

Hungary 0-0 Ireland

24 mins ago 1:42PM

adam-idah-troy-parrott-and-jake-obrien-during-warm-up-ahead-of-the-game Ireland's Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Jake O'Brien during warm-up ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

36 mins ago 1:30PM

ireland-fans-adam-bollard-and-derrick-byrne-ahead-of-the-game Ireland fans Adam Bollard and Derrick Byrne ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

37 mins ago 1:29PM

It’s worth noting that the two US-based players, Kevin O’Toole and Andrew Moran, are not in the matchday squad today.

43 mins ago 1:23PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Ireland (130)
Hungary (42)
Draw (42)

48 mins ago 1:19PM

nathan-collins-ahead-of-the-game Ireland's Nathan Collins and Liam Scales ahead of the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

56 mins ago 1:10PM

Confirmation of the Irish team below.

It sees only one change from the Portugal match — Jayson Molumby, who is available again after a suspension, replaces Jack Taylor.

58 mins ago 1:09PM

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s a big day for Irish football.

A win will guarantee Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side a place in the playoffs at a minimum.

Hungary, meanwhile, need just a draw to achieve that feat.

It’s also worth remembering that the Portugal game is not insignificant.

They will be strong favourites at home against Armenia, given they won the reverse fixture 5-0 and the Armenians are guaranteed to finish bottom of the group regardless of that outcome.

But in the unlikely event of Portugal losing, Hungary could take the automatic qualifying spot by beating Ireland.

The Boys in Green can also technically still qualify, but that scenario is even more unlikely, as it would require both a Portugal loss and a significant swing in goal difference.

Both games kick off at 2pm Irish time.

