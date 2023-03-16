Explainer: Here is what's at stake for teams in final round of hurling leagues

THE FINAL DAY of the group phase is looming in the Allianz Hurling Leagues, and the semi-final pairings and promotion candidates across the divisions are still not set in stone.

Waterford, Galway and Limerick are all competing for semi-final spots this weekend.

So what’s at stake? We take a look at the state of play across the divisions.

Division 1

GAA League Tables Twitter The state of play in Division 1 A&B. GAA League Tables Twitter

Sunday 19 March – Round 5

Limerick v Wexford – Div 1A

Westmeath v Galway – Div 1A

Clare v Cork – Div 1A

Waterford v Kilkenny – Div 1B

Dublin v Laois – Div 1B

Antrim v Tipperary – Div 1B

Behind guaranteed semi-finalists Cork and Tipperary, Limerick and Kilkenny are best placed to advance as both sides are on six points. A victory for John Kiely’s side over Wexford would see them safely through while Kilkenny will also march on if they can conquer the reigning Division 1 champions Waterford. A draw would be sufficient for both teams too, as Galway are currently on four points in Division 1A and even a win for them against Westmeath would leave them short in that scenario.

Additionally, should Wexford beat Limerick and Galway and Clare both win, that would put those three teams on six points. Scoring difference would then come into play. However, if Limerick and one of those sides ends up with six points, then the head-to-head record will determine their fates.

Waterford, who are in third place in Division 1B, need a victory in order to leapfrog Kilkenny and take a place in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the table, Antrim are safe from a relegation play-off on two points in Division 1B.

Laois are at the bottom of the Division 1B table with zero points and can do nothing to avoid a relegation play-off against Westmeath who are the basement side in Division 1A.

Division 2A

GAA League Tables Division 2A&B. GAA League Tables

Sunday 19 March – Round 5

Offaly v Kildare – Div 2A

Kerry v Down – Div 2A

Carlow v Derry – Div 2A

In Division 2A, the side at the top of table after the five provisional rounds goes straight through to the final while the second and third-placed sides will face each other in a semi-final.

Kildare and Offaly are both at the top of the table on eight points while Kerry are currently in third place with four points, which guarantees them a place in the semi-final.

Offaly and Kildare will square off on Sunday with Kildare currently ahead on a superior scoring difference. Whoever edges out in that top-of-the-table tussle will progress to the final while the other team takes on Kerry in the semi-final.

Down and Derry are both in danger of being relegated to Division 2b as they are both on one point each.

Division 2B

Sunday, 19 March – Round 5

Sligo v Wicklow – Div 2B

London v Meath – Div 2B

Donegal v Tyrone – Div 2B

Meath are assured of a place in the Division 2B as they lead the group with eight points. Wicklow are just behind with six points and look to be safely through to a semi-final should they overcome Sligo in their last game. Tyrone and Donegal are both on four points and will battle it out for the last available semi-final spot. However, should all three teams end up on six points, scoring difference will be called upon.

The bottom two sides of the Division 2B table go into a relegation play-off. Presently, Sligo [zero points] are already facing into that tie, while London have a slim chance of avoiding it should they win, along with defeats for Tyrone and Donegal. That would put all three teams on four points, meaning score difference would dictate matters.

Division 3A

Division 3A&B.

Saturday, 18 March – Round 5

Monaghan v Roscommon

Louth v Mayo

Armagh v Fermanagh

Nothing is certain in this division heading into the final day of provisional competition, but as it stands, Monaghan look to be in pole position to reach the final on six points. However, Roscommon, Louth and Armagh will hope to have to something to say about that in their final fixtures of the campaign as they all sit on four points.

The team who finishes at the foot of the table will be relegated. Fermanagh and Mayo, who both have three points, are fighting it out to avoid the drop.

Division 3B

Saturday, March 18 – Round 5

Leitrim v Longford

Lancashire v Warwickshire

Unlike the others, Division 3B has five teams in the pool, meaning there are four regular rounds of games, along with a bye round. This week, it’s the leaders Cavan who have a bye as the other four teams battle it out. Longford and Leitrim, who both have four points, are currently in the semi-final spots as the prepare to square off in their final fixture.

The winner of the semi-final must take on the top-placed side in the final to decide who will earn promotion to Division 3A.

