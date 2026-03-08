Kildare hold off Carlow to ensure league safety as Laois earn promotion to Division 1B

Hurling League Results

Division 1B

Kildare 3-22 Carlow 1-19

Division 2

Kerry 6-24 Mayo 0-15

Laois 0-28 Meath 0-11

Westmeath 1-20 Derry 3-13

Division 3

Donegal 0-14 Wicklow 0-21

Fermanagh 2-22 Roscommon 5-18

KILDARE PRESERVED THEIR place in Division 1B after defeating Carlow today, while Laois clinched promotion after picking up their fifth win in Division 2.

Brian Dowling’s Kildare held a 0-17 to 0-8 lead at half-time against Carlow and second-half goals from Daire Guerin, Cathal McCabe, and Muiris Curtin helped put a seal on their nine-point victory.

Paddy Boland raised a green flag for Carlow in the second half while Marty Kavanagh finished with six points as the Barrowsiders tried to mount a second-half comeback.

But Kildare were too strong and Carlow now face the prospect of relegation to Division 2 ahead of their final round tie against Dublin on 21 March.

48 nóim @KildareGAA 3-19 (28)@Carlow_GAA 1-08 (11)



Freagra láithreach ó Chill Dara agus is é Muiris Curtin leis an gcríoch 🤯



A goalfest here, and surely that goal seals the win for Kildare.



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/AOoF0X1l9r — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 8, 2026

Meanwhile in Division 2, Laois have secured promotion after a comprehensive win over Meath to earn their fifth victory from five outings.

The result also means they will have home advantage for the league final as they now prepare for a trip to London in their last game.

Tomás Keys finished with five points for the winners while Aidan Corby and Cillian Dunne had four points each.

Kerry, Westmeath and Meath remain in contention for the other promotion spot. The Kingdom scored six goals in their win over Mayo today with Michael Slattery and Colin Walsh hitting the net along with a Gavin Dooley brace, while Oisín Maunsell racked up a tally of 2-6.

David Williams hit 1-10 for Westmeath in their narrow victory over Derry.

Meath and Kerry will square off on 21 March while Westmeath take on Mayo.

Final score in TEG Cusack Park! Westmeath survive a late Derry surge to win by one point🏑



David Williams finished the game with 1-10 to his name🙌🏻#IarmhíAbú #CroíNahÉireann #WestmeathGAA #WHvDY pic.twitter.com/h1HFmCL93a — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) March 8, 2026

Elsewhere, Roscommon took top spot in Division 3 after defeating Fermanagh while Wicklow got the better of Donegal. Roscommon are now one point clear of Wicklow and Donegal in the promotion race heading into the final round.

Roscommon and Donegal face off in their last game while Wicklow take on Louth.