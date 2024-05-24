Casey in for Limerick, no Prunty for Waterford ahead of Munster showdown

JOHN KIELY AND Davy Fitzgerald have named their Limerick and Waterford teams for Sunday’s Munster hurling championship showdown at the TUS Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Mike Casey returns to the All-Ireland champions’ starting 15. The Na Piarsaigh defender was forced off after six minutes of Limerick’s first round win over Clare due to injury.

Sean Finn is not in the matchday squad after sustaining an injury against Cork two weeks ago, while Darragh O’Donovan is yet to return from a calf setback.

John Kiely has just announced his Limerick senior hurling team and match panel for this Sundays Munster Senior Hurling Championship round 5 v Waterford pic.twitter.com/HY3nUgvPB8 — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 24, 2024

Similarly, Conor Prunty does not make the Waterford squad. He suffered a quad injury in the draw with Tipperary three weeks ago and he hasn’t featured since.

Darragh Lyons is named to start despite going off injured in last weekend’s defeat to Clare.

Shane Bennett also gets the nod: he scored 1-2 last Sunday after replacing the injured Patrick Curran.

Davy Fitzgerald has named the Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Limerick in Round 5 of the @MunsterGAA Senior Hurling Championship in the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday at 4pm.#DéiseAbú#SuirEngineering pic.twitter.com/6PiXGEvkDc — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) May 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Kilkenny manager Derek Lynn has shown his hand for the Cats’ Leinster championship clash with Wexford.

Richie Reid and Billy Ryan are both named to start, having come off the bench against Dublin last weekend.

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park is 2pm on Sunday.

*****

Limerick (v Waterford)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patricks), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15.

David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs

16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

19. Adam English (Doon)

20. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

21. Barry Murphy (Doon)

22. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

23. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

24. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)

25. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

*****

Waterford (v Limerick)

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart), 3. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower),

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9.. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner),

Subs

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

17. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

18. Martin Power (Clonea)

19. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

20. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

21. Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

22. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)

23. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

24. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

25. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

26. Willie Hahessy (Clonea).

*****

Kilkenny (v Wexford)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels – captain), 7. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

13. Martin Keognan (Tullaroan), 14. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

17. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

18. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

19. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

20. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own)

21. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

22. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

23. Billy Drennan (Galmoy)

24. Owen Wall (O’Loughlin Gaels)

25. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

26. Harry Shine (Dicksboro).