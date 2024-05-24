Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Mike Casey is back from injury and in the Limerick starting team. James Crombie/INPHO
hurling team news

Casey in for Limerick, no Prunty for Waterford ahead of Munster showdown

Kilkenny have also shown their hand for their meeting with Wexford in Leinster.
10.59am, 24 May 2024
849
1

JOHN KIELY AND Davy Fitzgerald have named their Limerick and Waterford teams for  Sunday’s Munster hurling championship showdown at the TUS Gaelic Grounds [throw-in 4pm, live on RTÉ 2].

Mike Casey returns to the All-Ireland champions’ starting 15. The Na Piarsaigh defender was forced off after six minutes of Limerick’s first round win over Clare due to injury.

Sean Finn is not in the matchday squad after sustaining an injury against Cork two weeks ago, while Darragh O’Donovan is yet to return from a calf setback.

Similarly, Conor Prunty does not make the Waterford squad. He suffered a quad injury in the draw with Tipperary three weeks ago and he hasn’t featured since.

Darragh Lyons is named to start despite going off injured in last weekend’s defeat to Clare.

Shane Bennett also gets the nod: he scored 1-2 last Sunday after replacing the injured Patrick Curran.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny manager Derek Lynn has shown his hand for the Cats’ Leinster championship clash with Wexford.

Richie Reid and Billy Ryan are both named to start, having come off the bench against Dublin last weekend. 

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park is 2pm on Sunday.

*****

Limerick (v Waterford)

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 9. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patricks), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell) 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh/Castlemahon) 15. 
David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca) 

Subs

16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

19. Adam English (Doon)

20. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

21. Barry Murphy (Doon)

22. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

23. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown)

24. Fergal O’Connor (Effin)

25. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen)

26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

*****

Waterford (v Limerick)

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart), 3. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 6. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower),

8. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan), 9.. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 11. Jack Prendergast (Lismore), 12. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner),

Subs

16. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

17. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

18. Martin Power (Clonea)

19. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

20. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

21. Padraig Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)

22. Patrick Fitzgerald (Ballygunner)

23. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

24. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside-Ballinacourty)

25. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater)

26. Willie Hahessy (Clonea).

*****

Kilkenny (v Wexford)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels – captain), 7. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks)

13. Martin Keognan (Tullaroan), 14. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

17. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

18. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

19. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

20. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own)

21. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

22. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

23. Billy Drennan (Galmoy)

24. Owen Wall (O’Loughlin Gaels)

25. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

26. Harry Shine (Dicksboro).

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     