'I didn't think this was ever possible' - Fallon Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock during a press conference on day 12 of the William Hill World Championships.

FALLON SHERROCK’S historic run of victories at the world darts championship ended on Friday with a 4-2 loss to Chris Dobey, but the star was remaining upbeat despite the disappointment of the defeat.

Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a game at the tournament when she came from behind to beat 77th-ranked Ted Evetts 3-2 in the first round of the PDC world championship.

She then saw off world number 11 Mensur Suljovic of Austria 3-1 in her second-round match, where she sealed victory with a brilliant bullseye finish.

That last win cemented Sherrock’s status as the darling of the raucous crowd at London’s Alexandra Palace and it looked like she might be on for another at 2-1 up against the 29-year-old Dobey.

But the 22nd seed then produced some fine darts, including a 141 checkout and a match-clinching 94 to set up a fourth-round clash with Glen Durrant.

“I enjoyed myself so much,” Sherrock told Sky Sports of her run to the last 32.

“I didn’t think this was ever possible.

“This is amazing, this whole experience has been unbelievable.”

Reflecting on Friday’s loss, Sherrock added: “Chris played so well. Unfortunately it wasn’t to be, but I can’t take it away from him.

Hopefully I get to be back here next year but I’ve got the Ladies World Championship next week so let’s see where I go from there.”

Sherrock was just one of two women players in the 96-strong field at the event held inside the raucous 10,000-capacity venue.

The other qualifier, Mikuru Suzuki, lost 3-2 to James Richardson in the first round.

It has been a remarkable tournament for Sherrock with even tennis legend and women’s sports pioneer Billie Jean King praising her as a pioneer in a series of social media posts.

“While her run at the #WorldDartsChampionship is over, @Fsherrock has inspired millions,” King tweeted Friday. “Her talent & grace under pressure will take her far. She is the 1st woman in history to win matches in the championship & I look forward to following her career for years to come. #Gamechanger.”

Sherrock was runner-up to Lisa Ashton in the women’s world championship four years ago.

She is just the fifth woman to feature in a men’s championship, following Gayl King, Anastasia Dobromyslova, Ashton and Suzuki.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

