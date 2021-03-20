BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 March 2021
Advertisement

'I don’t think he’s fit enough' - O'Neill surprised by McClean's inclusion in Ireland squad

The 31-year-old Stoke City winger has missed his club’s last seven games as a result of a foot injury.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,220 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5387480
James McClean with Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill.
Image: Richard Sellers
James McClean with Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill.
James McClean with Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill.
Image: Richard Sellers

STOKE CITY MANAGER Michael O’Neill has admitted that he was surprised to learn of James McClean’s inclusion in the Republic of Ireland squad that was announced this week.

McClean was named in the panel of players selected by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for next week’s games against Serbia and Luxembourg.

However, doubts remain over the 31-year-old winger’s fitness as he continues to recover from a foot injury that has ruled him out of Stoke’s last seven games.

According to O’Neill, McClean isn’t ready to play a part in the opening games of Ireland’s bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of his side’s win against Derby County today, O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel: “James hasn’t trained yet. For me, he’s not fit. I don’t think he’s fit enough to be part of that squad.

“It’s up to Ireland to assess him, they have the right to do that – that’s the rules of international football – but he has not trained with us.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He was out doing a bit of running [yesterday] and it was the first time he’s done that. He’s three weeks into the rehabilitation process with the injury and I’m surprised that Ireland have called him up

“If we had a game on Wednesday night, for example, like Ireland have, James wouldn’t be fit for that game.”

Ireland play Serbia on Wednesday in Belgrade, before hosting Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie