IRELAND BOSS Heimir Hallgrímsson was retaining a positive outlook as Ireland prepare for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

Last month’s loss in Armenia has left them with an uphill task to book their ticket for next year’s tournament.

But, speaking at today’s squad announcement, Hallgrímsson says he still believes his team can get the job done.

He also rejected the suggestion that he may have regretted the positivity expressed by the Irish camp in the lead-up to last month’s fixtures, after they concluded with a sense of disappointment and regret.

“I believe this squad has enough quality to qualify, and the reason is I have had squads with less individual quality than this one qualify for a World Cup and the Euros as well,” he told reporters.

“So I don’t regret saying it because that is what I felt, and I always try to be honest. I can understand the people, if they are fed up with having expectations and not succeeding in them, but it is far from being over.

“We need good performances in this camp, and even three points would keep us alive into November. It could go down to goal difference, so definitely it is not over. Nobody should be disappointed at this stage.”

The players recalled include Seamus Coleman, who has struggled for game time with Everton in the Premier League.

“Seamus Coleman is always the first question in this press conference,” he said. “We’ve been criticised for not picking him, and probably we’ll be criticised for picking him.

“Like before, he hasn’t played much, but he has played two League Cup games. His numbers are good, we know he is fit, and he has always been ready to play and will do everything for his country, so we are happy to have him.

“He is in for football reasons, but of course, he will bring experience and he will bring leadership skills into this squad.

“Missing Robbie Brady and Matt Doherty takes a lot of experience away from the squad, so it’s good to have him and John Egan as well. He brings quality, experience and leadership.

“So (we have) two senior players called in to help us in that area.”

West Bromwich Albion’s Jayson Molumby and Millwall’s Will Smallbone are both included in the latest squad, while Festy Ebosele has earned a recall after impressing in the Turkish Süper Lig for İstanbul Başakşehir.

“Will Smallbone started playing again, and he is looking good. He will bring quality to us as well.

“Jayson Molumby comes in, has been with us before, even though he wasn’t in the last camp, but he is playing every game for West Brom.

“Festy Ebosele is now playing more or less every game for his club and is playing well in Turkey, so it’s good to have him back.”

Troy Parrott has been included as the 24th man, although there is still some doubt over the AZ Alkmaar star’s availability.

“Troy is coming back from injury, has just started training, and if everything goes well, he will be in the squad and will hopefully get some minutes on Sunday.

“We will take him into the squad, not planning to have him in the squad against Portugal, but hopefully we can add him to the squad against Armenia.”

On Egan, who is recalled after an absence of over two years — a period that was marred by serious injury — the Icelandic coach added: “I only spoke to him once when he was injured, I think I met him in Burnley when he was there. But both Paddy [McCarthy] and John [O'Shea] know him from the past, and they speak highly of him as a person and as a leader. But I have watched him play; he is a good player, and everything else is a bonus.”

Hallgrímsson was also asked whether he considered League of Ireland players, particularly given Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne’s recent European success.

“They are not the next ones in, to be honest. There are always a lot of players in contention. We have a big squad and we are watching a lot of players. But as I’ve said so many times, the League of Ireland is improving all the time. Having two teams now playing in the Conference League will help the league not only this year, but in the future as well. More players will come into contention for being in the squad. Playing a longer season will only help them.”

It means there is no call-up for Josh Honohan, having made the squad previously under Hallgrímsson, with Ferencvaros’s Callum O’Dowda preferred.

“We called in Callum O’Dowda, who has been playing really well in Europe. Between them [Honohan and O’Dowda], we have selected him, and we have Seamus on the right side.”