Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 20 December 2021
Advertisement

‘I just had to play,’ says Celtic's Hampden hero

Kyogo Furuhashi had been struggling with a hamstring issue.

By Press Association Monday 20 Dec 2021, 3:46 PM
13 minutes ago 359 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5636204
Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic wears the trophy as a hat.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic wears the trophy as a hat.
Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic wears the trophy as a hat.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CELTIC STRIKER Kyogo Furuhashi admitted he felt compelled to play in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final despite fitness concerns.

The Japan international had missed the previous two games with a hamstring issue but made himself available at Hampden amid a lack of natural alternatives at centre-forward.

The gamble paid off handsomely as Furuhashi struck twice as Celtic came from behind to win 2-1.

The 26-year-old told Celtic’s official website: “I wasn’t 100% going into the match after the injury but I just had to play. I had to.

“I could not miss it. I knew what an important match it was for us all and I wanted to be part of it and give as much as I could.

“The atmosphere was so good and it was a joy to play out there in such a big match in front of a full crowd, it really was something special and one of the great moments of my career so far – but I hope, of course, there are some more days like this.”

Furuhashi twice ran beyond the Hibs defence to collect balls over the top and finish in style, but was quick to praise Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic for their assists.

“It’s nice to score the goals but everything we do, we do it together as a team and I need to say that the passes I received from Callum and Tom were fantastic,” he said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I know it is my job to find the net but any forward needs support and to receive great assists like that makes my job a bit easier.

“You want to be a footballer and play football for days like yesterday, to be part of these moments when all our hard work comes together and we get the rewards through this kind of success.

“I thought we deserved the win and to come out on top with the trophy we are just all really happy.

“It is just a brilliant feeling to be part of this team and win my first trophy with Celtic and I am delighted for everyone at the club, the manager, our staff and all our supporters.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie