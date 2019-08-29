This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thomas Barr records his second-fastest time of the season at Zurich 400m hurdles

Barr is returning to his best ahead of the World Athletics Championships held in Qatar next month.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 9:58 PM
The 27-year-old Waterford native was in fine form this evening.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THOMAS BARR RECORDED his second-fastest time of the season on Thursday evening, securing a sixth-place finish in the 400m hurdles at the IAAF Diamond League final.

The 27-year-old delivered a time of 49.17 seconds, fractionally away from his season-best of 49.11 achieved during July’s Diamond League meet in Oslo.

The result comes just four weeks away from the 2019 World Athletics Championships, which are being held in Doha, where Barr will hope to replicate this summer’s fine form after missing the National Championships with a muscle injury.

Thursday’s 400m final was won by Norway’s Karsten Warholm, who set a new European record with a time of 46.92 seconds in first place.

Warholm’s time is bettered only by Kevin Young, who won gold with 46.78 at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. 

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

