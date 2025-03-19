IABA shares intention to join World Boxing as clubs to decide on future

THE IRISH ATHLETIC Boxing Association (IABA) has shared its intention to join World Boxing.

It comes after this week’s news that World Boxing is set to be ratified by the IOC as the new organisers of Olympic boxing, meaning the sport will be included at Los Angeles 2028.

IABA wrote to all clubs this evening, outlining its wish to be affiliated with World Boxing and explaining how the decision will ultimately lie with the clubs.

A statement from IABA reads: “The Chair of IABA’s Board of Directors, with the support of IABA’s elected our elected representatives in the Officer Board and Central Council, has written to all clubs this evening, at an important point in the life of Irish Boxing.

“This week the International Olympic Committee is expected to formally announce Boxing as part of the competition schedule for LA 28. This is in large part to work of World Boxing in securing sufficient support to ensure boxing has a global federation. Membership of World Boxing is a prerequisite of being recognized as an Olympic sport.

“IABA will issue a Letter of Intent to join World Boxing, and will hold an EGM of all clubs in April. Ultimately, clubs will decide the path forward for Irish boxing.”

A positive vote by 75% of member clubs in attendance at the EGM is required for constitutional change.

“This is possibly the most important decision our clubs will ever face,” the four-page letter, signed by Niall O’Carroll, chair of IABA’s Board of Directors, concludes.

“I ask one question; do you want to be the person who ends boxing’s rich history as Ireland’s most successful ever sport?”

Clubs are invited to share their thoughts in a survey, while O’Carroll will host a Q&A session on IABA’s Youtube channel on Monday, 24 March, before next month’s vote.