St Pat's announce Ian Bermingham as new head of academy football

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced Ian Bermingham as the club’s new Head of Academy Football.

Bermingham is the Saints’ all-time record appearance maker, joining the club at the start of the 2010 season and playing 453 times for the Inchicore side, winning a league title (2013), two FAI Cups (2014 and 2021), two League Cups (2015 and 2016) and a President’s Cup (2014).

He spent the last two-and-a-half years as the club’s Football Partnership Manager, managing the football partnership between St Patrick’s Athletic FC and Cherry Orchard FC, and replaces Stephen Elliott, who joined First Division side Wexford FC as manager at the beginning of this season.

Bermingham officially started his new full-time role this week.

“I am delighted to be the new Head of Academy Football of St Patrick’s Athletic,” Bermingham said.

“My aim is to help to improve an already successful Academy and I’m looking forward to working with some really talented players, coaches and staff.

“Given my previous role as Football Partnership Manager and most recently with the U15s, I’m already familiar with the players, coaches and processes across the age groups and the Academy overall and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“The number of Academy players that have played First Team football both at St Pat’s and elsewhere over the last number of years shows there is a clear pathway through from the Academy, and the successes on the pitch in terms of trophies, international representation and overall player development is something we want to continue.

“We have excellent facilities at TU Dublin Blanchardstown and at Cherry Orchard, our coaches and staff are among the best in the country, and our players have shown and continue to show really high levels of attitude, ability and performance. We have to keep evolving and continue to raise standards right across the board.

“Our job is to provide the best environment possible for the players to learn, develop and progress, and to play football with a smile on their faces. I’ve been at the club since 2010, so to have the opportunity to take on his role is something that I’m really excited about.”

Sporting Director Ger O’Brien added: ”I’m delighted to announce Ian as Head of Academy Football of St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Ian has been an integral part of St Pat’s since 2010 and knows every fabric of the club. Since retiring in 2022 he has been educating himself in player development and has worked very closely with our Academy over the past number of years.

“Becoming the Partnership Manager with Cherry Orchard has allowed Ian to gain insight in to development football, at both St Patrick’s Athletic, the League of Ireland, Cherry Orchard and DDSL, across both boys and girls.

“The Academy is an important part of the club. Helping to develop players to play in our 1st team and beyond is something that the club has been passionate about for a long time. We believe there is no better person to help our young players develop and instil in them what it takes to play for St Patrick’s Athletic.

“Ian will oversee our four boys teams and two girls teams and will work closely with Stephen Kenny and the 1st team staff, as well as myself and our Academy and wider club staff to continue to develop our young players.”