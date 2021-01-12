Former Ireland out-half Ian Keatley leaves Pro14 club Benetton

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ian Keatley has left Italian club Benetton after being granted an early release from his contract.

The 33-year-old, who was capped by Ireland seven times, is now back on the market and it’s understood that Glasgow Warriors are interested in signing him on a short-term deal.

Former Connacht and Munster out-half Keatley moved to Italy to link up with Benetton in 2019 and initially enjoyed playing under head coach Kieran Crowley.

However, Benetton have lost all nine of their Guinness Pro14 games so far this season, with their only victory of the campaign coming against Stade Français in the Challenge Cup.

They were beaten by Zebre twice in the recent back-to-back derby games, underlining the club’s alarming regression this season.

It’s understood that Keatley, who made five starts this season, grew frustrated with the lack of progress and the atmosphere within the club, while he hadn’t featured on the pitch since early December.

The Irishman and Benetton decided to part ways and Keatley is now a free agent.

He is unlikely to available for long, however, given his extensive experience. With several clubs in the market for cover at out-half, Keatley is expected to be snapped up swiftly.

Glasgow have been searching for an out-half in recent months and Keatley would be an ideal addition.