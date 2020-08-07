This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 7 August, 2020
Irish 'keeper Lawlor makes loan move to Harry Kewell's Oldham

Kewell hailed the Dubliner’s attitude as Oldham aim to rise up the League Two table next year.

By Sean Farrell Friday 7 Aug 2020, 4:32 PM
Lawlor training with Ireland in 2014.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

FORMER IRELAND U21 goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has been signed on loan by Oldham Athletic for the season ahead.

Lawlor has been on the books with Doncaster Rovers since moving away from Manchester City in 2017.

The 25-year-old Dubliner, who has been part of extended Ireland senior squads, will join incoming manager Harry Kewell for the 2020/21 season in Boundary Park after the Latics finished sixth from bottom in League Two this year.

“He’s the perfect signing for us,” Kewell said on the club website

“He’s creating competition, his attitude is perfect and he is going to be a great addition.

“His work ethic throughout his career has been top quality and the way I want to play he’s accepted the challenge straight away.

“Personally, it’s going to be a good partnership for Ian and Oldham and I’m really looking forward to it as a lot of hard work has gone into getting this deal done this week.”

