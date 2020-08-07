Irish 'keeper Lawlor makes loan move to Harry Kewell's Oldham

FORMER IRELAND U21 goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has been signed on loan by Oldham Athletic for the season ahead.

Lawlor has been on the books with Doncaster Rovers since moving away from Manchester City in 2017.

The 25-year-old Dubliner, who has been part of extended Ireland senior squads, will join incoming manager Harry Kewell for the 2020/21 season in Boundary Park after the Latics finished sixth from bottom in League Two this year.

“He’s the perfect signing for us,” Kewell said on the club website

“He’s creating competition, his attitude is perfect and he is going to be a great addition.

“His work ethic throughout his career has been top quality and the way I want to play he’s accepted the challenge straight away.

“Personally, it’s going to be a good partnership for Ian and Oldham and I’m really looking forward to it as a lot of hard work has gone into getting this deal done this week.”