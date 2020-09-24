AC Milan confirm Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19

AC MILAN HAVE confirmed that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been placed in quarantine, ruling him out of tonight’s Europa League third-round qualifier at home to Bodo/Glimt of Norway.

A brief statement released by the club read:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.

Ibrahimovic, 38, scored two goals in Milan’s 2-0 Serie A victory over Bologna at the San Siro on Monday night. This day last week, he was also in goalscoring form as the Italian giants downed League of Ireland Premier Division table-toppers Shamrock Rovers 2-0 at Tallaght Stadium.

It’s understood that Ibrahimovic’s positive test will not have any ramifications for Rovers’ squad ahead of their Premier Division trip to Dundalk this weekend as Stephen Bradley’s men would not fall under ‘close’ or even ‘casual’ contacts of the Swede under HSE guidelines. Spokespersons for both the club and the FAI said that they had no comment to make on the matter.

Ibrahimovic tweeted of the situation:

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.

Milan’s Brazilian centre-back Leo Duarte also tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Duarte was as an unused substitute in Tallaght but featured during the Rossoneri’s victory over Bologna.