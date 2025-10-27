Struggling Juventus sack coach Tudor while they sit six points off top

JUVENTUS ON MONDAY sacked coach Igor Tudor after the Serie A club’s 1-0 defeat by Lazio meant they had accumulated just five points in their last five matches.

Men’s first team coach Massimiliano Brambilla will be on the bench for the match against Udinese on Wednesday, the Turin club said.

“Juventus FC announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men’s first team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci,” it said.

“The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers.”

Juventus sit eighth in Serie A six points behind leaders Napoli. They are 25th out of 36 teams in the Champions League standings after drawing one and losing two of their first three games.

Ex-Croatia international centre-back Tudor, 47, played for Juve in his career and took over from Thiago Motta as manager in March.

Juve have not won since September 10 and are on a run of eight winless games, and have not scored in the last four.

Tudor’s overall Juventus record was 10 wins for eight draws and six defeats. One of the worst runs in the club’s recent history follows an active summer transfer window during which the club spent 130 millions euros (151 million dollars).

The recruits included wingers Francisco Conceicao, Nico Gonzalez and Edon Zhegrova and centre backs Lloyd Kelly and Piere Kalu. One striker Lois Openda came on loan and another, Jonathan David, on a free transfer.

Sky Sport Italy reported that Juventus want former Napoli and Italy coach Luciano Spalletti to take over.

Spalletti was sacked by the Italian federation in June.

@AFP