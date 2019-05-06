This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I've been very lucky' - Casillas admits football future is uncertain as he leaves hospital

The Spanish goalkeeping was training with Porto when he suffered a heart attack.

By AFP Monday 6 May 2019, 4:08 PM
25 minutes ago 563 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4621558
Iker Casillas speaking to the media outside hospital.
Image: Luis Vieira
Iker Casillas speaking to the media outside hospital.
Iker Casillas speaking to the media outside hospital.
Image: Luis Vieira

SPANISH GOALKEEPING GREAT Iker Casillas left hospital in Portugal on Monday and said that his football future is uncertain, five days after suffering a heart attack during training with his club.

The 37-year-old, who has played for Porto since 2015, was admitted to hospital last Wednesday after suffering what the Portuguese club called an “acute myocardial infarction” in training.

“I feel much better,” he told reporters outside the hospital in Porto.

“It will be rest for a couple of weeks, or even a couple of months. The truth is that I don’t care.

The important thing is to be here… I don’t know what the future may bring.”

Casillas has 167 Spain caps, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships, and also played over 700 games for Real Madrid.

“The truth is, it’s something that can happen to anyone and at any moment,” he added.

It’s hard to talk about, but you also have to be very grateful because I’ve been very lucky.”

He had assured fans that he was recovering well on Wednesday, saying on social media that “everything was under control”.

Portuguese media reported Casillas had undergone surgery and that his season was over.

Porto are second in the Portuguese league, just two points behind leaders Benfica with two games to play, and face Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Cup final on May 25.

Casillas turns 38 later in May and recently extended his contract with Porto to next year with the option of an additional 12 months.

He said Porto had told him they wanted to keep him until he turned 40.

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie