Il Etait Temps puts down Tingle Creek marker at Clonmel

IL ETAIT TEMPS set up a mouthwatering rematch with Jonbon at Sandown next month in cruising to an easy victory on his return to action in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

Willie Mullins’ popular grey was last seen winning the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April ahead of the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon, an effort made even more notable coming as it did after a lengthy injury-enforced absence.

Prior to that he had collected several more Grade One titles, and was the 2-9 favourite under Paul Townend as he began his 2025-26 campaign at Grade Two level against three rivals.

Former Irish Grand National hero Intense Raffles and Topham winner Gentleman De Mee were among the small but select field, but both failed to land a blow and it was Phillip Enright’s 22-1 chance Senecia who came home a well-beaten runner-up as Il Etait Temps triumphed by 18 lengths.

Townend said: “He was very settled early on, and for a long way I wondered if he was too settled. I thought Mark (Walsh, on Gentleman De Mee) would lead me further but two jumps put me on the back of the leader, and then he woke up.

“To me he was just quicker than the opposition and I wanted to delay leading for another three furlongs, but he took the lead before I wanted to at all. He settled it quickly and was ready to do it today, but there’ll be more improvement in him.”

The Tingle Creek, for which Il Etait Temps is now the joint-favourite alongside Jonbon with William Hill, looks to be on the horizon next.

Townend said: “Willie’s plan before he left (for America and Australia) was the Tingle Creek.

“We always thought an awful lot of him, but he didn’t jump hurdles well. He is only a handy-sized horse, but jumps fences economically and well.

“The engine was always there, but he had been hard on himself and it has taken him time to mature and us time to figure him out.”