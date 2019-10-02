This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Benetton winger banned after 'reckless' act in defeat to Leinster

Ratuva Tavuyara was sent off for dangerously tackling Dave Kearney in the air.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 9:10 PM
47 minutes ago 2,690 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4834617
Tavuyara was sent-off against Leinster on Saturday.
Image: Ramsey Cardy
Tavuyara was sent-off against Leinster on Saturday.
Tavuyara was sent-off against Leinster on Saturday.
Image: Ramsey Cardy

BENETTON WINGER RATUVA Tavuyara has been handed a two-week ban after a Pro14 disciplinary committee concluded his dangerous tackle on Leinster’s Dave Kearney was worthy of a red card.

The Fijian was sent off for taking Kearney out in the air in the 49th minute of Leinster’s round one victory over Benetton at the Stadio Monigo on Saturday night, and Tavuyara has been slapped with further punishment.

Tavuyara was shown a red card by referee Ben Whitehouse under Law 9.17 and although the player — appearing in front of the committee via video — did not accept the red card, he admitted an act of foul play and that his actions were reckless.

The committee, comprising of Owain Rhys James (Chair), Nigel Williams and Declan Godwin (all Wales), concluded that the player had committed an act of foul play, that the act of foul play warranted a red card and so the referee’s decision to issue the red card was not wrong.

giphy (1) Source: Pro14

The committee deemed the act warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks, which was reduced by 50% due to the player’s clean disciplinary record and the conduct of the player and his club throughout the process.

Tavuyara was handed a two-week suspension and will now miss Benetton’s round two clash against Connacht in Galway on Saturday [KO 7.35pm, TG4] and the trip to Ospreys in round three on 12 October.

He has the right to appeal.  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie