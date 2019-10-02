Benetton winger banned after 'reckless' act in defeat to Leinster

BENETTON WINGER RATUVA Tavuyara has been handed a two-week ban after a Pro14 disciplinary committee concluded his dangerous tackle on Leinster’s Dave Kearney was worthy of a red card.

The Fijian was sent off for taking Kearney out in the air in the 49th minute of Leinster’s round one victory over Benetton at the Stadio Monigo on Saturday night, and Tavuyara has been slapped with further punishment.

Tavuyara was shown a red card by referee Ben Whitehouse under Law 9.17 and although the player — appearing in front of the committee via video — did not accept the red card, he admitted an act of foul play and that his actions were reckless.

The committee, comprising of Owain Rhys James (Chair), Nigel Williams and Declan Godwin (all Wales), concluded that the player had committed an act of foul play, that the act of foul play warranted a red card and so the referee’s decision to issue the red card was not wrong.

Source: Pro14

The committee deemed the act warranted a low-end entry point of four weeks, which was reduced by 50% due to the player’s clean disciplinary record and the conduct of the player and his club throughout the process.

Tavuyara was handed a two-week suspension and will now miss Benetton’s round two clash against Connacht in Galway on Saturday [KO 7.35pm, TG4] and the trip to Ospreys in round three on 12 October.

He has the right to appeal.

