World Cup outcast Imhoff stars as Racing bag first away win at Pau

JUAN IMHOFF, OMITTED from Argentina’s squad for the ongoing Rugby World Cup, scored twice as Racing 92 claimed their first away win of the French Top 14 season with a 31-3 victory over Pau.

Imhoff, 31, who last appeared for the Pumas at the tournament four years ago, dotted down in the second-half as Racing moved off the bottom of the table.

Pau’s only points came from a penalty by former New Zealand fly-half Colin Slade, who will be joined at the club by All Blacks Ben Smith and Luke Whitelock after the World Cup in Japan.

The visitors led 6-3 thanks to a pair of Teddy Iribaren penalties either side of Colin Slade’s effort on the half hour mark in an error-strewn first half.

The game sparked into life after the break as scrum-half Iribaren added two further penalties to extend his side’s advantage to 12-3 after 53 minutes.

Imhoff’s first try of proceedings came as he ran in from 60 metres just before the hour mark.

He intercepted Julien Fumat’s pass, a third touchdown of such nature for the season for the Argentinian.

Imhoff claimed his sixth five-pointer of the campaign with 10 minutes to play.

Simon Zebo, also not selected for the World Cup, found space and fed Imhoff to run in the corner.

Fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, brought in as cover for Scotland’s Finn Russell and Fiji’s Ben Volavola, added the extras to bring the score to 24-3 as Racing chased the bonus point with a third try.

The additional points came after the final hooter as Sam Hidalgo-Clyne scored after late pressure from the Parisians, who also secured their first victory at Pau since 2007.

Later on Sunday three-time former European champions Toulon, who have ex-All Blacks winger Julian Savea on the bench after he recovered from flu, welcome La Rochelle.

On Saturday, pressure piled on Stade Francais’ South African head coach Heyneke Meyer after a fifth defeat of the season, 46-16 to Castres, left them bottom of the table.

- © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!