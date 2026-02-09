England's Feyi-Waboso could miss entire Six Nations

IMMANUEL FEYI-WABOSO has been ruled out of England’s pivotal clash with Scotland and is in danger of missing the entire Six Nations.

Feyi-Waboso suffered a hamstring injury in training last week, resulting in his withdrawal from the starting XV for Saturday’s 48-7 victory over Wales.

Head coach Steve Borthwick is well stocked for wings with Henry Arundell scoring a hat-trick of tries in the round one showdown at Allianz Stadium and Tom Roebuck making a successful comeback from a broken toe. Tommy Freeman and Elliot Daly are also options.

But England would still want to field their main strike weapon for the attempt to claim a first win at Murrayfield since 2020 and with the rest of the Championship in mind, will be hoping for a positive update when Feyi-Waboso sees a specialist.

“It looks like Manny will be out for a number of weeks. I don’t know how many, but it’s a number rather than a single week, which is disappointing,” Borthwick said.

“But that’s unfortunately the nature of elite sport – there are injuries and then you have to adapt.”

Feyi-Waboso was left out of England’s updated 36-man squad named on Sunday and will continue his rehabilitation at his club Exeter.

The setback is partially offset by the return of Fin Smith and Ollie Lawrence from respective calf and knee injuries, although involving them in the starting XV would mean dropping the masterful George Ford and rejigging the backline.

Borthwick revealed that Ellis Genge’s withdrawal at half-time was a precautionary measure relating to an unspecified niggle and he will be available to face Scotland.

George Furbank, however, will not be involved as he continues rehabilitation for a calf problem.

England have lost on three of their last four visits to Murrayfield with the Calcutta Cup proving to be a tortuous fixture in recent years, but on Saturday they head to the Scottish capital armed with a 12-Test winning run.

France’s Six Nations title is in their sights and Ford, who was named man of the match against Wales, believes his team should back themselves on the strength of their current record.

“It feels like you’re building momentum, like you’re layering on confidence, like when you find yourself in difficult situations in games, you’re able to deal with them better and when you’re on top in games you can keep your foot on the gas a bit more as well,” Ford said.

“We’ve got to definitely use it. It’s such a positive thing, why wouldn’t we use it? I think a lot of the time in England we get told to temper it all the time, but let’s use it.

“We feel like we’re a good team, we feel like there’s improvement and we’re doing what we can to get as close as we can, but let’s back ourselves and keep going for it.

“We want to turn up there next Saturday and be fully locked and loaded to go and impose our game on them. That’s the key.

“We’ve spoke about a lot – let’s understand the opposition and potentially what they can bring, but let’s be so good that we just go and impose our game on them all the time and play our game rather than get dragged into something else.”