'I feel lucky to be alive' - Irish national cycling champion hit by car while training

IRISH NATIONAL CYCLING champion Imogen Cotter says she feels “lucky to be alive” after being struck by a car while training in Spain which left her with serious injuries.

Cotter, who won the Senior Women’s Road Race National Championship in October, explained that she suffered horrific injuries after a car overtook a cyclist on the other side of the road.

Writing about the details of the incident in an Instagram post, she revealed that she has undergone surgery and that she fractured her patella and “broke my radius.” Her injuries also required stitches.

“Yesterday while out riding, I was hit by a car,” she begins in a post which also includes a picture of her bike which was severely damaged as a result of the collision.

“The car was overtaking a cyclist on the other side of the road and drove head-on straight into me at high speed.

“I feel so lucky to be alive. I was taken by ambulance to hospital, where it appears I fractured my patella and broke my radius, as well as needing quite a few stitches. I had surgery late last night. I’m just so grateful to still be here to write this. It could have been so much worse.”

The Clare native signed a professional contract with the Plantar-Pura team for 2022 one month after her victory in the women’s national road race championship.

