This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In-form Rory McIlroy fires 63 to charge into Crans-Montana contention

The Holywood native has moved one shot behind halfway leader Gavin Green in Switzerland.

By AFP Friday 30 Aug 2019, 9:12 PM
16 minutes ago 551 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4790057
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt during the second round of the European Masters.
Image: AP/PA Images
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt during the second round of the European Masters.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt during the second round of the European Masters.
Image: AP/PA Images

RORY MCILROY CONTINUED his excellent recent form by firing a seven-under-par 63 in the second round of the European Masters on Friday to move one shot behind halfway leader Gavin Green in Switzerland.

The four-time major champion, who won the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship and the $15 million FedEx Cup prize last weekend, made three bogeys in his first 12 holes, but stormed home with a four-hole run of three birdies and an eagle.

“Even if I do make a bogey, I’m having a good time here and enjoying myself,” the world number two told Sky Sports.

“That’s probably why I finished like I did there, despite dropping three shots in my opening 12 holes.”

The Northern Irishman came agonisingly close to lifting his maiden European Tour title at Crans-Montana as a 19-year-old in 2008, but missed a short par putt for victory before losing to unheralded Frenchman Jeff Lucquin in a playoff.

McIlroy is tied with four other players on 10-under overall just behind Green on a strong leaderboard.

“I’m excited. It’s good, I’ve given myself another chance to win,” said McIlroy.

“It would have been easy for me to take my foot off the gas after last week. I’ve given myself a good chance to win this tournament, which I’ve come close to winning before.”

Malaysian Green followed up his opening-round 65 with a 64 on Friday to boost his hopes of a first European Tour success.

The world number 209 sits just one stroke ahead of a group of five — McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Andres Romero, Matthias Schwab and Wade Ormsby.

Green said he was comfortable playing at 1,500m altitude due to his experience as a student in the United States.

“The altitude is similar to where I went to university in New Mexico, Albuquerque, it’s a few thousand feet too. I’m pretty used to how altitude works,” he said.

The 13th-ranked Fleetwood also played the Tour Championship at East Lake last week, and has recorded successive 65s at Crans-Montana.

The popular Englishman was bogey-free for his second round, rolling in an eagle on the par-five 15th.

“Of course it’s difficult. Nothing in life is supposed to come easy,” said Fleetwood, who is yet to win this year.

“It’s just nice to keep putting myself in positions and hopefully I’ll start winning more. Maybe that will start this week.”

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie