This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bilbao tie down striker to 9-year contract with €135 million release clause

Inaki Williams has committed to Athletic Bilbao until 2028.

By AFP Monday 12 Aug 2019, 9:46 PM
1 hour ago 5,849 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4763210
File photo: Williams celebrating last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo: Williams celebrating last year.
File photo: Williams celebrating last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ATHLETIC BILBAO STRIKER Inaki Williams has signed a new nine-year contract that will increase his release clause to €135 million, the club announced today. 

Williams’ previous release clause had been set at €80 million and the 25-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window. 

“Inaki Williams has prolonged his contract with Athletic Club until June 30, 2028,” read a statement from the club.

“His termination clause is set at 135 million.” 

The Bilbao-born striker ended a run of 40 league games at home without scoring in January by hitting two against Sevilla at San Mames. He went on to score a career-best 12 goals last season in La Liga. 

“I’m very happy. It is a pride for me to continue to be tied to this great club that has given me everything,” Williams said. 

“Thank you for supporting me, above all for always being with me during the bad times. It’s a day to be happy and hopefully great things will come because what I want is to make this club, if it’s possible, even bigger.” 

Bilbao play La Liga champions Barcelona at home on Friday in the opening fixture of the season. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie