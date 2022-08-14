Membership : Access or Sign Up
Inspiral roars back to land Prix Jacques le Marois for Frankie Dettori

Aidan O’Brien’s Order of Australia finished fourth in the Deauville showpiece.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 3:18 PM
23 minutes ago
Inspiral added more Group 1 honours in France (file photo).
Image: Press Association
Image: Press Association

INSPIRAL AND FRANKIE Dettori bounced back to winning ways with a fine performance in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

The daughter of Frankel was the undoubted star juvenile filly of last season, winning each of her four starts, but missed the early part of the current campaign after reportedly being slow to come to hand.

And while she looked better than ever when trouncing her rivals on her belated return in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, John and Thady Gosden’s charge suffered a shock defeat when the 1-7 favourite to follow up in the Falmouth at Newmarket last month, meaning she headed for France with a point to prove.

Settled in midfield for much of the way while the Irish pair of Order Of Australia and State Of Rest forced the pace along with Japan’s Bathrat Leon, 7-4 chance Inspiral had to be niggled along to make inroads but did respond to Dettori’s urgings to grab the lead.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s previously unbeaten colt Erevann and the David Simcock-trained Light Infantry proved her most persistent challengers as the post loomed, but Inspiral stuck to her task to see off the former and claim her third Group One victory.

Aidan O’Brien’s Order of Australia, who was sent off a 22-1 shot in the hands of Ryan Moore, finished fourth.

Press Association

