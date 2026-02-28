Motion to extend GAA inter-county season by two weeks withdrawn at Annual Congress

A MOTION PROPOSING to extend the inter-county GAA season by two weeks has been withdrawn at the Annual Congress in Croke Park.

GAA delegates are gathered in Croke Park this weekend to debate 25 motions.

Motion 14 proposed moving the All-Ireland football final to the second Sunday in August with the hurling showpiece taking place on the last Sunday in July.

There was speculation that the motion would not be passed and has now been withdrawn from the voting process.

Earlier today, a motion proposing to return All-Ireland Minor finals to Croke Park as curtain raisers for the respective senior finals was defeated, with 15.8% voting in favour of the motion, while 84.2% voted against it. The motion was put forward by Tempo Maguires of Fermanagh, but was heavily defeated.

Elsewhere at Congress, Motion 13 - proposing extra-time in provincial football finals was passed. The motion was heavily backed, earning 73.5% while 26.5% voted against it.

The current rule dictates that a winner on the day applies to all knockout championship games apart from the All-Ireland finals which go to extra-time, and a replay if required.

The outcome of this motion means that provincial football finals will also go to a replay if a winner cannot be determined at the end of normal time.

Motion 5, proposed by Clontarf GAA, said that in order for a player to be eligible for inter-county championship, they must feature in at least eight league or championship games for their club the previous year.

This motion triggered much discussion in advance of Congress, but was withdrawn.

Wexford’s Derek Kent was elected as the 42nd President of the GAA at Congress last night.