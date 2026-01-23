Inter smash Pisa to extend Serie A lead, PSG 'lacking confidence' but go top in France

INTER MILAN ROARED back from two goals down to hammer promoted Pisa 6-2 on Friday and move six points clear at the top of Serie A.

Fans at a soaking San Siro were left in shock by Stefano Moreo’s early brace, including a brilliant chip over Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer from near the halfway line.

But Piotr Zielinski’s penalty in the 39th minute sparked a comeback at the end of the first half, with strike pairing Lautaro Martinez and Pio Esposito both thumping home powerful headers to put Inter ahead at the break.

Federico Dimarco, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan rounded off the scoring in the final 10 minutes to secure Inter’s ninth win in a 10-match unbeaten run in the league.

Advertisement

Inter’s closest challengers, Milan, travel south on Sunday to take on fourth-placed Roma, who are yet to win a high-profile fixture but continue to improve under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Meanwhile, Napoli are nine points back in third, with the champions in Turin on Sunday after a draw at 10-man FC Copenhagen left them at risk of being eliminated from the Champions League.

Pisa are bottom of the division, having collected just four points from their last 10 matches.

In France, Luis Enrique said that Paris Saint-Germain lacked confidence despite Bradley Barcola’s deft chipped finish sending the champions back to the top of Ligue 1 with a 1-0 win away to Auxerre on Friday.

The 23-year-old winger had been the main threat as PSG peppered the home goal throughout the 90 minutes.

But until Barcola struck 10 minutes from time, it looked as if the hosts would hold out for a 0-0 draw against their illustrious visitors for the second year in a row, thanks in part to a mostly-inspired display by Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon.

Luis Enrique was unimpressed with what he saw, despite victory taking PSG, temporarily at least, back above Lens, who could return to the league summit with a victory away to third-placed Marseille on Saturday.

“I think it’s very obvious, it’s a strange moment. We’re putting pressure on Lens, which is key,” said Luis Enrique, whose European champions suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to Sporting CP in the Champions League in midweek.

“We’re lacking a bit of confidence and accuracy to finish off chances, it was difficult,” he added. The players are not machines, today we weren’t accurate with our passes and our ball movement.

“We can change that because everyone knows the individual quality we have in the team.”

Auxerre, for their part, remain mired in the relegation zone, six points from safety.