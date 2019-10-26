This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Romelu Lukaku scores sixth Serie A goal in nine games as Inter held by Parma

Inter could have reclaimed top spot in Serie A with victory but were held to a 2-2 draw.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 9:34 PM
18 minutes ago 356 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4869026
The Belgium international was on target on Saturday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Belgium international was on target on Saturday.
The Belgium international was on target on Saturday.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PARMA FORWARD YANN Karamoh scored one and set up another on his San Siro return to help his side earn a 2-2 draw and deny Inter top spot in Serie A.

Juventus dropped points for just the second time this season in their 1-1 draw with Lecce earlier on Saturday but Inter, despite taking the lead, could not take full advantage.

Karamoh, whose loan to Parma from the Nerazzurri is set to become permanent at the end of the season, cancelled out Antonio Candreva’s fortuitous opener and set up Gervinho to put Parma ahead in the 30th minute. 

Romelu Lukaku equalised early in the second half despite being in an offside position in the build-up – his sixth Serie A goal awarded after a lengthy VAR check – but Inter could not find a winner and remain a point adrift of leaders Juve.

No Serie A side had scored more first-half goals this season than Inter prior to kick-off and they were ahead inside 23 minutes – Candreva’s half-volley from the edge of the box deflecting off Kastriot Dermaku to leave Luigi Sepe wrong-footed.

The visitors responded in style as Karamoh pounced on a loose pass from Marcelo Brozovic, carried the ball forward and picked out the top-left corner with a stunning strike.

Gervinho put Parma in front four minutes later following another sloppy ball from Brozovic, which Karamoh again profited from by surging forward and picking out his team-mate for a low finish from 10 yards.

Inter were back on level terms six minutes into the second half through Lukaku’s close-range finish, the goal allowed to stand despite the Belgian standing in an illegal position when Brozovic played in Candreva to tee him up.

Gervinho was denied by Samir Handanovic and Karamoh also had an effort kept out as Parma refused to give up, but the match finished all square.

