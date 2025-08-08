Irish quartet feature as Ipswich draw opener

NEWLY PROMOTED Birmingham City drew Ipswich Town 1-1 on the opening day of the Championship season at St Andrews.

Irish internationals Cheidozie Ogbene, Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics all started for Kieran McKenna’s side, though Ogbene and Szmodics were replaced as the visitors searched for a second-half equaliser.

Irish defender Eiran Cashin — signed on a season-long loan from Brighton during the summer — was an unused sub for Chris Davies’ side, who were on the verge of a win before late drama.

Ipswich needed a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point as they began their quest for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Birmingham, back in English football’s second-tier after being crowned champions of League One last season, took the lead in the 53rd minute.

Jay Stansfield broke the deadlock when he followed up after Japan’s Kyogo Furuhashi, previously a fans’ favourite at Scottish champions Celtic, hit the post.

Birmingham, whose minority owner is seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, dominated territory and possession as they recorded their 26th successive unbeaten home league game.

But at just 1-0 ahead, there was always the risk of an equaliser and Ipswich, relegated from the Premier League, managed one with their lone shot on target of the match.

With five minutes of the eight added on having been played, an Ipswich corner to the far post was headed onto the arm of the unfortunate Lyndon Dykes, who did not appear to be handling the ball deliberately

But Dykes’ arm was raised and referee Andrew Kitchen awarded a penalty, with Ipswich’s George Hirst scoring from the spot.

The goal sparked a brief fracas between the teams, with objects being thrown onto the pitch by frustrated Birmingham fans.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

– © AFP 2025