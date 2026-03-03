Ipswich earn key win over Hull to maintain pressure at the top of the Championship

Ipswich 1

Hull 0

IPSWICH KEPT UP the pressure at the top of the Championship after downing promotion rivals Hull 1-0 at Portman Road.

The only goal of the game came from midfielder Azor Matusiwa’s rocket of a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 71st minute.

Ipswich’s third successive victory saw them leapfrog Millwall into third spot on 63 points and three behind second-placed Middlesborough, with a game in hand.

Hull remain fifth on 60 points after a first away defeat in nine games stretching back to November.

It was end-to-end action in the early exchanges and Town skipper Dara O’Shea put a halt to a dangerous Hull attack before charging out from the back to feed Sindre Walle Egeli but his shot was blocked by Lewis Coyle for a corner.

Neat play between Jack Taylor, Marcelino Nunez and George Hirst led to a half chance for Taylor but he dragged his shot narrowly wide of City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur’s right-hand post.

A defensive lapse by Hull nearly let in the hosts when Taylor stole the ball near the corner flag and fed the ball into Hirst whose first-time effort from an acute angle went straight at Pandur.

At the other end, O’Shea was eased off the ball by Lewis Koumas who darted into the penalty area but Matusiwa swept the ball away for a corner which was punched clear by Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Liam Millar’s darting run down the left saw him make his way into the Ipswich penalty area but his rifled shot went wide of Walton’s right-hand post and Jack Clarke was fouled just outside the penalty area by Cody Drameh but Nunez’s free-kick was safety gathered by Pandur.

The deadlock was broken when Matusiwa struck a venomous shot from just outside the penalty area past a helpless Pandur for his first goal for Ipswich. It came after substitute Anis Mehmeti tried to dance his way through a crowded box but the ball fell loose to fellow substitute Leif Davis who rolled the ball into Matusiwa’s path.

Pandur then brought off an amazing save to keep Hull in the game. Wes Burns’ low cross was met by Clarke but the keeper spread himself to make the save and the rebound fell to Clarke again but the ball struck the post and was cleared.

But Hull could not make the most of Pandur’s heroics as despite having to withstand late pressure, Ipswich held on for a crucial three points.