'Iran will be at World Cup', says FIFA president Infantino

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNA Infantino told AFP Tuesday that Iran “will be at the World Cup” despite the Middle East war.

“Iran will be at the World Cup… That’s why we’re here. We’re delighted because they’re a very, very strong team, I’m very happy,” Infantino said at half-time of Iran’s friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey.

The Iranian football federation said earlier this month it was “negotiating” with FIFA to relocate the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, due to the US and Israel’s war with Iran.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said that her country is prepared to host Iran’s first-round matches at the tournament if needed.

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The World Cup, being hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, gets under way on June 11, with Iran set to play their first Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.

– © AFP 2026