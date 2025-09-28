The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Streimikyte claims gold medal for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships
GRETA STREIMIKYTE HAS won her first World Championship medal by taking gold in India today.
Streimikyte won gold in the women’s 1500m T13 at the World Para Athletics Championships.
The three-time Paralympian posted a time of 4:39.62 to ensure the 30-year-old was first home.
Lana Sutton qualified for the T38 100m final, finishing in fourth place in her heat in a time of 13.01.
Meanwhile Orla Comerford will compete in the T13 100m final at 1.18pm (Irish time).
