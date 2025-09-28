Streimikyte claims gold medal for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships

GRETA STREIMIKYTE HAS won her first World Championship medal by taking gold in India today.

Streimikyte won gold in the women’s 1500m T13 at the World Para Athletics Championships.

The three-time Paralympian posted a time of 4:39.62 to ensure the 30-year-old was first home.

Lana Sutton qualified for the T38 100m final, finishing in fourth place in her heat in a time of 13.01.

Meanwhile Orla Comerford will compete in the T13 100m final at 1.18pm (Irish time).