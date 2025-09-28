Advertisement
More Stories
Greta Streimikyte (file photo). Tom Maher/INPHO
Freesuccess

Streimikyte claims gold medal for Ireland at World Para Athletics Championships

Victory for the three-time Paralympian.
11.15am, 28 Sep 2025

GRETA STREIMIKYTE HAS won her first World Championship medal by taking gold in India today.

Streimikyte won gold in the women’s 1500m T13 at the World Para Athletics Championships.

The three-time Paralympian posted a time of 4:39.62 to ensure the 30-year-old was first home.

Lana Sutton qualified for the T38 100m final, finishing in fourth place in her heat in a time of 13.01.

Meanwhile Orla Comerford will compete in the T13 100m final at 1.18pm (Irish time).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie